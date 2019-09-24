Will And Jada Pinkett Smith Stage An ‘Intervention’ With Their Son Jaden

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith finally decided to stage an “intervention” after noticing their son, Jaden, was “wasting away” while opting for a vegan lifestyle.

The revelation came during the latest "Red Table Talk" episode posted Monday on Facebook, while the family, including Will, Jada, Willow, Trey Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Jones talked about their latest eating habits, per E! News in a piece published Monday.

The "Aladdin" star went first and admitted that he eats food "like an addict."

“I get bored and I start to eat,” Will explained while adding that he’s a “grazer” when it comes to food.

Then Jada opened up about the “intervention” they staged because they were “really nervous” about Jaden’s eating habits.

“Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he’s a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein,” the “Girls Trip” star explained. “So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients.”

“There was even a little grayness to his skin,” Will added. We got really nervous. But you’re definitely looking better now.”

“I also just wanna say that I’m vegetarian, that I’ve tried to be vegan,” Jaden responded. “I’m vegetarian, you know, I’ve tried to eat vegan meals. I’ll go vegan for a week or so but for the past year I’ve been vegetarian.”

“I was just eating like two meals a day…maybe one,” he added. “Maybe just that one big meal and I’m like, ‘Oh, you know, I didn’t get around to it.'”