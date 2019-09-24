REPORT: Convicted Wisconsin Murderer Confesses To ‘Making A Murderer’ Killing

An inmate at a Wisconsin prison has reportedly confessed to the murder of Teresa Halbach depicted in the Netflix hit “Making A Murderer.”

The convicted murderer will not be named until Wisconsin police have access to the confession, according to a report published Monday by Newsweek. The confession was given to the filmmakers of the new documentary series “Convicting A Murderer.”

“We haven’t confirmed the legitimacy of the confession, but seeing as it was given by a notable convicted murderer from Wisconsin, we feel responsible to deliver any and all possible evidence to law enforcement and legal teams,” Shawn Rech, director of “Convicting A Murderer,” told Newsweek. “Having been in production for 20 months, we’ve uncovered an unfathomable amount of information and evidence that is leading us to the truth. Our investigation does not end here.” (RELATED: Netflix’s ‘Making A Murderer’ Shows Grim Reality Of False Confessions, Dassey Lawyers Tell Supreme Court)

Rech also confirmed that the confession did not come from either of the two men currently in prison for the death of Halbach. If the confession is found to be reliable, then the two men, Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey, would be released from prison.

The release of “Making A Murderer” in 2016 prompted viewers to call for the exoneration of Avery and Dassey. The series presented evidence of a third party killer not connected to either man currently in prison for Halbach’s death. Rech, however, thought there was more to the story.

“I watched ‘Making a Murderer,’ like tens of millions of others,” Rech said. “After watching the series I was angry with law enforcement, and even embarrassed as an American because of what appeared to have happened to Steven and Brendan. But after doing a little bit of follow-up research I learned that not only did I not have the whole story, but I was misled by the series. And I’m saying this as a fan, not as an established documentary filmmaker.”