Another Man Reportedly Arrested In Connection With Mac Miller’s Death

An Arizona man has been arrested in connection with rapper Mac Miller’s death.

Ryan Reavis, 36, was arrested on charges of fraud, possession of drugs and possession of guns, according to a report published Wednesday by NBC News. Miller was found dead in his home from a drug overdose in September of 2018.


Reavis was being investigated for Miller’s death when police found a prescription pad, drug paraphernalia, prescription-only pills and marijuana, according to a statement released by the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Guns including a 9 mm pistol, and two shotguns were found along with large “amounts of ammunition.” (RELATED: Mac Miller’s Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested In Connection With His Death)

He is currently being held at the Mohave County Sheriff’s office on a $50,000 bond.


The new arrest comes weeks after another man was also arrested in connection to Miller’s overdose.

As previously reported, Cameron James Pettit, 23, was charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance after he was accused of selling Miller counterfeit drugs.

The alleged drugs included oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

Pettit reportedly texted a friend after the news of Miller’s death broke.

“I am not great… Most likely I will die in jail,” he wrote at the time.

Miller reportedly died from an overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.