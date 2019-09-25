Royal Baby Archie Makes Debut During South Africa Tour

Royal baby Archie made his first appearance during the family’s South Africa trip.
Archie’s meeting Wednesday with Archbishop Tutu marks the baby’s first official royal trip, according to a report published by The Sun.
Britain’s Duchess of Sussex Meghan, hold her baby son Archie as she and the husband meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah at the Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town on September 25, 2019. – The British royal couple are on a 10-day tour of southern Africa — their first official visit as a family since their son Archie was born in May. (Photo credit HENK KRUGER/AFP/Getty Images)
The archbishop’s daughter joked that Archie might turn out to be a ladies’ man.
“You like the ladies. He’s going to be a ladies’ man,” she reportedly said during the meeting.
Archie was dressed in blue and white overalls, while Markle kept it simple with a Club Monaco printed dress. The sit down took place at The Old Granary Building in Cape Town, South Africa. (RELATED: REPORT: Meghan Markle Is Missing Engagement Ring In Photos From South Africa Trip)
The royal family shared the get together on their Instagram account. They posted a video of the family heading to meet Tutu captioning it, “Arch meets Archie.”
Afterwards, the Duchess shared photos from the meeting including a sweet photo of the Archbishop kissing Archie’s forehead.
“Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!” the caption read.
I will say, Archie is one of the cutest babies I have ever seen. He looks so happy in every photo taken. He’s only about four months old, but he’s definitely going to be a royal hit growing up.