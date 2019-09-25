Watch Armie Hammer And Dakota Johnson In The Trailer For ‘Wounds’

Hulu’s upcoming movie “Wounds” with Armie Hammer and Dakota Johnson looks horrifying.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Disturbing and mysterious things begin to happen to a bartender in New Orleans after he picks up a phone left behind at his bar.”

Horror might not be my favorite genre, but I enjoy a good scare from time to time. It looks like this one will have plenty of terrifying moments. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Give the trailer a watch below.

This movie looks like it’s going to be absolutely wild and terrifying all at the same time. As you know, I’m an “American Horror Story” guy, and I like a perfect balance of suspense and terror.

That’s part of the reason why “AHS” has been so successful. I think “Wounds” might be similar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on Sep 15, 2019 at 1:00pm PDT

It’s also wild how Dakota Johnson went from starring in “50 Shades of Gray” to horror movies. One of those is all about sex, and the other is all about terrifying the hell out of people.

I’m not sure those things could get much different.

You can catch “Wounds” on Hulu when it gets released October 18.