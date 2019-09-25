Ashton Kutcher Admits To Deleting ‘Snarky’ Tweet Amid Demi Moore Memoir Release

Actor Ashton Kutcher admitted to deleting a tweet amid ex-wife Demi Moore’s memoir release.

Moore, 56, released her tell-all book that also featured the actress and Kutcher’s relationship on the same day the tweet was posted, according to a report published Tuesday by Entertainment Tonight.

I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it. ❤️ — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019



“I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it,” Kutcher tweeted.

“Life is good -Larry Kutcher,” he added. (RELATED: Demi Moore Opens Up About Being Raped At Age 15)

Today’s the day! #InsideOutBook is officially out. Available wherever books are sold. pic.twitter.com/HK1SXgWROS — Demi Moore (@justdemi) September 24, 2019



Moore’s memoir details her entire relationship with Kutcher from the proposal to allegations of him cheating and their split. Kutcher and Moore began dating in 2003 and had an eight-year marriage before finalizing their divorce in 2013.

“Ashton had slept with a 21-year-old, in our home, while I was out of town,” Moore wrote regarding the cheating allegations. “I remember the night they met. We were at a bowling alley with Rumer, and when he went to switch out our shoes, she gave him her number on a napkin. Or that’s what he told me at the time.”

“When we got home that night and he showed it to me, I said, ‘That is just gross. We were there with our kid, and she was there with her mother and her sister!'” she added. “I had a visceral response — it was revulsion. So the fact that he then pursued her felt like a real ‘f**k you.'”