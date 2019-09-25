Auston Matthews Charged With Disorderly Conduct In Arizona

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthew allegedly took his pants off in front of a security guard in Arizona, and now might be in some trouble.

The hockey star is being accused of “dropping his pants to his ankles” and grabbing “his butt cheeks” while keeping on his underwear in front of the female security guard back in May in the early morning hours, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ also reported that the entire situation was caught on camera. He will have a hearing over the incident later in the week after being charged with disorderly conduct.

Obviously, you’re innocent until proven guilty in this country. That’s the wonderful standard we have, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, this doesn’t seem like a big deal in terms of the charge. Disorderly conduct is not much of a charge to be facing.

Plus, Matthews has a few dollars in the bank, which means he probably will have a great legal team. My guess is this gets pled down or just disappears.

Now, here’s some free advice for all the people out there making big bucks. Don’t get wasted into the early morning hours with your buddies while out and about.

It’s just not smart. It might not be illegal and it also might not be a bad thing for the average person. Having said that, your average person doesn’t have millions of dollars on the line.

We’ll see what happens, but I doubt this does anything to impact Matthews’ future on the ice.