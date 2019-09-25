Climate Activists Love AOC’s Green New Deal, But They Don’t Know What’s Actually In It

The Daily Caller dropped by the climate strike in Washington, D.C. on Friday to learn more about the activists who are demanding that you and I change the way we live, eat and go about our lives.

You may be surprised to hear this, but most of the activists are just like us. They wear products made from fossil fuels, they own cars, and many told me they eat meat. However, they also claimed that they were “cutting back,” and they’re certainly okay with killing trees — as long as those trees are used for the silly, meaningless signs they paint buzz phrases on to virtue signal to everyone else. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez’s Chief Of Staff Admits What The Green New Deal Is Really About — And It’s Not The Climate.)

Many of the activists were chanting support for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Green New Deal,” but when we asked several climate activists what specific policies or ideas they like about it, no one could name any.

Many admitted they didn’t even read the bill, but that they instead liked the idea of it.

When exiting the rally we noticed the trash cans were overflowing with plastics and even perfectly good signs that could have been reused for the next “do as I say, not as I do” event.

