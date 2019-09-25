Dabo Swinney Already Has Clemson’s National Championship Parade Scheduled

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney apparently already has the national title parade on the books.

The Tigers look as dominant as ever, and are widely-considered the team that will walk away at the end of the season with the championship. The program’s two-time national championship winning coach is confident and already making plans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Oh yeah, it says we’re playing to win. Already got the parade on there and everything. It’s what we do. We’ve always done it that way,” Swinney told CBS Sports in a piece published Tuesday when discussing his 13 month calendar that lays out everything for the program.

I love this move from Swinney so much. If you’re going to carry yourself with a championship mentality, then you have to assume you’re going to win at all times.

Scheduling a title parade months before the game will even take place is an all-time great football guy move.

That’s the kind of confidence that puts rings on fingers and banners hanging in the stadium.

I’m honestly not sure how anybody (other than Alabama and South Carolina fans) could ever cheer against Dabo.

The man is about as straight-forward and open as they come. All he wants to do is talk about football and talk about what it means to be a good person.

Good luck finding a logical argument to go against that guy. Once again, he’s got a loaded squad and looks ready to roll to another playoff appearance.

I have no idea if Clemson will win their third title in four years. What I do know is that I wouldn’t want to bet against Dabo Swinney.

That much I know beyond any shadow of a doubt.