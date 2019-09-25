Demi Moore Opens Up About That Iconic Nude Vanity Fair Cover Shot, Says It Was A Private Photo

Demi Moore opened up about that iconic nude pregnant photo of her on the cover of Vanity Fair from 1991 and explained it was actually supposed to be just for her and her family.

The comments came during the 56-year-old actress’ appearance on the “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” when she was talking about posing nude recently for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine, according to the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Demi Moore Strips Down For Nude Cover Shot Of Harper’s Bazaar)

“Annie [Leibovitz] had done a photo of me the first time I was pregnant,” Moore shared. “So, this was my second pregnancy. We were doing the shoot for Vanity Fair and that was the one we were doing at the end that was for me and the family.” (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

“And while we were doing it, I was like, ‘Oh, God, it would be amazing if they had the courage to put this on the cover,'” the “Ghost” star explained. “And they came back and said, ‘Hey, we’d like to do that. Are you okay with it?'”

The “Indecent Proposal” star then talked about how scandalous it was at the time to have a naked pregnant woman on the cover of a magazine and that it was seen as “pornographic.”

“I think it was an important moment,” Moore shared of the cover. “To have the courage to change the way we looked at women when they were pregnant. Before that, they had us in Peter Pan collars.”

As previously reported, the “Striptease” star has been in the news a lot lately, making headlines for many revelations about her relationships and marriages in her memoir titled, “Inside Out.“