Man Blows Fire Extinguisher In The Face Of Guy Smoking By His Business

One man has gone viral after blowing a fire extinguisher in a guy’s face.

According to KUTV on Monday, Alex Jamison is being accused of blowing a fire extinguisher in man's face because he was smoking too close to his vegan restaurant in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In a video making the rounds online, Jamison can be seen clear as day hitting the guy with the spray after he doesn't put out his cigarette. You can give it a watch below.

According to the same report from KUTV, Jamison might now be facing a misdemeanor assault charge, and he also posted on his Facebook that he's no longer an owner of his three former restaurants.

I can't tell you how much I love everything about this. This dude, who used to own vegan businesses, walked out and sprayed a guy in the face with a fire extinguisher over a cigarette.

Look, I hate smoking as much as the next guy. I don't want cancer either and I think second hand smoke is the worst.

Having said that, spraying a fire extinguisher in a guy’s face is a next level move. Of all the viral videos I’ve seen lately, there’s no doubt at all this is among the best.

I mean, it has everything you could ever want. It has a vegan business owner trying to act tough, another guy smoking a cig trying to act tough and then a man being sprayed in the face by a fire extinguisher.

Incredible performance by everybody involved! Thank you for the free entertainment! I can’t tell you how much I appreciate it.

H/T: Barstool Sports