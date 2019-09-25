‘Friends’ Cast Members Still Make Roughly $20 Million Off The Popular Sitcom Every Year

Stars from the “Friends” sitcom are still raking in the big bucks 15 years after the show stopped airing.

The reruns of the show are reportedly bringing in roughly $20 million for each cast member each year, according to a report published Monday by The Sun. The news comes as “Friends” celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

The show is decidedly more popular now than it was in 2004 when it stopped airing. Fans have loved the show and have been pushing for a reunion, but many of the stars have mixed feelings on a reboot. Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green, is all for a reunion. Lisa Kudrow, however, feels differently. (RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Says All Members Of ‘Friends’ Cast Would Be Down For A Reunion)

“They’re rebooting everything,” Kudrow, who starred as Phoebe Buffay, said during an interview with Conan O’Brien. “I don’t know how that works with Friends, though. That was about people in their twenties, thirties. The show isn’t about people in their forties, fifties. And if we have the same problems, that’s just sad.”

I see what she’s saying, but as a “Friends” lover I would personally love a reunion. Everyone loves “Friends” because the show is so relatable. It’d be nice to have like “look at them now” kind of reunion just to see what Monica, Rachel, Chandler, Ross, Phoebe, and Joey are all up to.