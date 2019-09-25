Mattel Releases Gender-Neutral Barbies In Efforts To Be ‘More Inclusive’

The company that created “Barbie” launched a new line of gender-neutral Barbie dolls released in Walmart and Target stores Wednesday.

Mattel Creatable World released a new line of Barbie dolls in efforts to create “more inclusive” dolls, available online at Target, Walmart, and Amazon. The dolls are designed to meet the needs of children who do not necessarily identify as female or male.

“Creatable World™ gives kids a blank canvas to create their own characters,” Mattel’s website says. “Switch long hair for short hair—add a skirt, pants or both. It’s up to you! Mix and match, swap or share.”

The company released six character kits that give children the option to customize their Barbie with long hair, short hair, pants, skirts, and shoes.

The website also sports the hashtag “#AllWelcome” and the phrase “Creatable World: Where everyone is invited to play.” (RELATED: Teen Vogue Snapchat Discover Story Instructs Teenagers On How To Get Abortions)

“In our world, dolls are as limitless as the kids who play with them,” the website says. “Introducing Creatable World™, a doll line designed to keep labels out and invite everyone in—giving kids the freedom to create their own customizable characters again and again.”

The dolls do not have defining gender characteristics, according to TIME, lacking “Barbie-like breasts or broad, Ken-like shoulders.” (RELATED: Barbie Debuts Hijab-Wearing Doll [VIDEO])

WATCH:

The website says the dolls cost $29.99 and are suitable for children aged 6 and older.

