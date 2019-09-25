Giuliani Says Joe Biden Is Part Of ‘One Of The Major Scandals’ Of This Century

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden in a rollicking interview Tuesday night.

Giuliani claimed on “The Ingraham Angle” that Biden’s activities in Ukraine on behalf of his son, Hunter, Biden, are part of “one of the major scandals” of this century.

After going after Biden and the Obama administration, Giuliani joined a panel discussion on the day’s impeachment news, that included the House Speaker endorsing a formal inquiry into the impeachment process. Giuliani also called Fox contributor and former aid to New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, Chris Hahn a “moron” and “idiot.” (RELATED: Giuliani Says Ukraine Paid Hunter Biden $3M In Laundered Money, While Joe Biden And Barack Obama Looked The Other Way)

Giuliani, who is President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, started off the interview by saying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats are seriously underestimating Trump’s ability to counter-attack. “I think you are right: they stepped into what they realize and it reminds me of a fighter swinging wildly against a skilled fighter who has a great right hand and puts him right down.”

His assessment was apparently correct. Within an hour of Pelosi’s news conference, the Trump reelection campaign was fundraising off his potential impeachment with the creation of the Official Impeachment Defense Task Force.

Giuliani, as he has been repeatedly saying recently, insisted the scandal that should be examined is Biden’s activities in Ukraine, not Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president.

Speaking of the former vice president’s role in the Obama administration, Giuliani said, “It will turn out to be a component of the major scandals in the early part of the [20th] century which is Joe Biden. It is a lot of money, Laura, not just Ukraine. It is a very serious pattern of conduct … enriching himself on Biden’s public office … $5, $6 million to a son who is a seriously incompetent person.” (RELATED: Joe Biden Says He Never Discussed His Son’s Ukraine Deal. Hunter Biden Says He Did)

The former mayor continued, “I have the records of a $3 million laundered payment to Mr. Biden’s son. I have the records, the dates. It went from Ukraine. Ask the two lawyers, that’s called evidence of guilty knowledge.”

Ingraham asked Giuliani to stay and join a panel to discuss the potential impeachment of Trump. That quickly descended into a shouting match between Giuliani and Hahn over the lawyer’s conversations with Ukrainian officials, which Hahn disputed.

“I’d like to say to you, Mr. Hahn, I should sue you for libel,” Giuliani said, as Hahn blurted, “Oh, please.”

“You usually say incredibly stupid things,” Giuliani countered.

“You’re a public figure, so then you know the libel law,” Hahn responded.

“Shut up you moron,” said Giuliani, “Shut up, shut up, you don’t know what you’re talking about, idiot!”