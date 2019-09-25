Media

Goalposts Already On The Move As Trump Promises To Release Ukraine Call Transcript

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

President Donald Trump announced his plan Tuesday to release the transcript of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and critics immediately began to move the goalposts.

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff called on Trump to release the transcript during a Sunday appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper, and Tuesday the president promised a “complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript” of the call. (RELATED: Adam Schiff Calls On Trump To Release Transcript Of His Phone Call With Ukraine)

Trump noted that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had gotten permission from Zelensky — who had already stated publicly that he felt no pressure from Trump during the call — before promising to release it.

Almost immediately, journalists, politicians and Trump critics began to suggest that the transcript alone either couldn’t be trusted or wasn’t going to be enough.

The White House added the whistle-blower’s complaint for good measure, promising to release that later in the week as well.

But there was one plot twist that came late Tuesday — “Fox News @ Night” producer Sean Langille tweeted that there might be evidence that the whistleblower had been politically motivated. “Senior admin official tells @edhenry that tomorrow in addition to the transcript of call, the admin will release a document showing the Inspector General of the Intel community found the whistleblower involved had ‘political bias’ in favor of ‘a rival candidate’ of Trump,” he tweeted.