Top House Republicans Rip Pelosi, Question If She ‘Should Stay In Her Job’ After Ukraine Call Transcript Released

A group of House Republicans blasted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday, the day after she came out in favor of the impeachment of President Donald Trump for the first time, after meeting with her caucus.

“I think at the end of the day, the Speaker owes an apology to this nation, and I think it’s even in question whether she should stay in her job. We are done with this,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said at a press conference Wednesday morning.

“What Speaker Pelosi did yesterday really was the worst we’ve seen yet where she announced an impeachment inquiry without any evidence, without seeing a transcript of the phone call at issue, without seeing any details from the supposed whistleblower,” Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney said to reporters at the press conference.

“The Michael Cohen hearing didn’t work for them, the John Dean hearing didn’t work for them, the Mueller report and Muller hearing didn’t work for them, the Lewandowski hearing didn’t work for them…,” Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said. Saying Democrats are continuing to push for impeachment based off no evidence.

Pelosi publicly announced late Tuesday afternoon, "Today I'm announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry."