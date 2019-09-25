‘Impeachment? For That?’ Trump Says Moving Forward With Inquiry Is ‘A Joke’

President Donald Trump gave a news conference Wednesday from the United Nations, calling the renewed push to impeach him “a joke.”

After a full day of meetings and news conferences at the UN, Trump held a separate news conference responding directly to the release of the transcript of his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that the House would be moving forward with an official inquiry looking at impeachment.

“It’s all about the election,” the president complained. “That’s all they care about. They don’t care about the country. They care about the election. The sad part is with all the tremendous work we’ve done this week, whether it’s Secretary Mnuchin or Secretary Pompeo who had some outstanding, outstanding meetings, with all this tremendous work we’ve done, the press doesn’t even cover it.”

Trump also noted the significance of the move happening during United Nations week, saying again that it was distracting from all of the progress being made with regard to foreign relations. (RELATED: Trump Phone Call Transcript Appears To Undercut Two ‘Bombshell’ Reports About Whistleblower Complaint)

“The witch hunt continues but they are getting hit hard on this witch hunt because when they look at the information, it’s a joke,” Trump continued. “Impeachment? For that?”

The president took things a step further, saying that he would be happy to release his first conversation with Zelensky as well. “It was beautiful. It was just a perfect conversation. But I think you should do that. I think you should, and I think you should ask for VP Pence’s conversation, because he had a couple conversations also. I could save you a lot of time, they’re all perfect … But the word is that they are going to ask for the first phone conversation. You can have it any time you need it.”

“It’s very sad what the Democrats are doing to this country. They are dividing. They are belittling. They are demeaning our country,” Trump said, saying that a number of foreign leaders had come up to him to discuss just how bad things were. “So many leaders came up to me today and they said sir, what you go through no president has ever gone through is so bad for your country. People laugh at the stupidity.”