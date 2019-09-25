Jeff Goldblum And Sam Neill Will Be In ‘Jurassic World 3’

“Jurassic World 3” will see several familiar faces from the older films when it arrives in 2021.

Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern will all make appearances as their iconic characters in the latest dinosaur film, according to The Hollywood Reporter late Tuesday night. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Goldblum had an extremely brief appearance as Dr. Ian Malcom in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

I love the fact that they’re getting the old gang back together for the upcoming movie. The new films with Chris Pratt have been outstanding.

The two he’s done have both been very entertaining, and there’s really no way I think anybody could disagree.

Having said that, getting Neill and Dern back into the mix should only make things more interesting for fans of the iconic series.

Let’s not forget, “Jurassic Park” might be one of the coolest movies ever made. Neill, Goldblum and Dern are all a major part of that success, and what came in the films that followed.

We don’t know just yet what the plot details are, according to the same THR report. However, if I had to guess, we’re likely going to get a movie about dinosaurs escaping and causing chaos.

That’s been the formula so far, and it’s turned into a ton of cash for the people behind the movies. When you’re making money, you don’t really deviate from what’s working.

Check back for more details when we have them. So far, I like what I’m hearing.