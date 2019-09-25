Should Michigan Fire Jim Harbaugh?

Everybody seems to be wondering if it’s time for Michigan to fire football coach Jim Harbaugh.

After a humiliating 35-14 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, calls for Harbaugh’s firing and discussion about his job security have only grown.

As surprising as this might be for some people to hear, I’m not really sure Michigan’s proper move is to can the former player and NFL coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Clearly, something is wrong with the program. That much is evident to anybody with eyes. What they did on the field against the Badgers was abysmal.

However, there just simply might not be a better coach the Wolverines can get right now. That might be a harsh pill for some to swallow, but it’s true.

Harbaugh’s a solid coach. He didn’t have success in the NFL by accident. That’s not how it works. You don’t luck your way into a Super Bowl appearance.

Yes, he’s struggled with the Wolverines, but he’s also won 10 games three times in his six years he’s been there.

The biggest knock against him is that he just doesn’t win big games. Again, that’s true, but what better option is out there right now?

If there is one, I’m just not seeing it.

The Wolverines should keep Harbaugh as long as he’s consistently hitting double-digit wins. Unless Nick Saban calls up Ann Arbor wanting the job, I just don’t see a better option jumping off of the page.

I also enjoy watching Ohio State and other big teams own the Wolverines. That’s something that’ll absolutely never get old.