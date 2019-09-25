Sen. Ron Johnson Is Considering Opening An Investigation Into Biden And Ukraine: Report

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is considering an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s role in Ukraine when he was still serving in the White House, The Washington Post reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

The Wisconsin lawmaker told colleagues that he would consider a probe against the former vice president who is now running for president, three people familiar with the conversations told WaPo. The report suggests other Republicans in the Senate are being more circumspect about how to approach the matter.

“We have and will continue to gather information and conduct oversight on alleged misconduct within government agencies,” Johnson, chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, told reporters when asked about the conversation. His office directed the Daily Caller News Foundation to the Republican’s comments in the WaPo.

Johnson’s reported decision comes after President Donald Trump admitted Monday that he asked Ukraine to investigate Biden, but pointed to Biden’s pressuring of Ukraine to fire a top prosecutor that was looking into his son’s business ties. (RELATED: Trump Will Release Transcript Of Disputed Ukraine Call)

There is no evidence Biden had the prosecutor fired to help his son, nor is there proof that Trump offered a quid pro quo to Ukraine if they were to investigate Biden’s actions. Biden announced Tuesday he will call for impeachment if Trump fails to comply with investigations by House Democrats, according to a campaign aide.

The White House released the unredacted transcript of his conversation with Ukraine’s president after Democrats pushed for impeachment, claiming he threatened to withhold aid until the country launched a probe into the former vice president.

The Republican National Committee is also pressuring Biden to publicize whatever documents he has related to his work in Ukraine.

GOP Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, meanwhile, told fellow Republicans he would not launch a probe into Biden since it is not in his jurisdiction, WaPo reported, citing two people with knowledge of the conversations. Burr is the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Burr’s office declined to provide a comment to the DCNF.

