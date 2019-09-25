REPORT: Kylie Jenner Hospitalized With Severe Flu-Like Symptoms

Reality star Kylie Jenner has reportedly been hospitalized due to a serious illness.

Kylie has been sick all week and has been experiencing severe flu-like symptoms, according to a report published Wednesday by TMZ.

The symptoms reportedly included dizziness and nausea, a source said.

Kylie was supposed to present at the Emmys on Sunday night, but had to leave it up to her siblings, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, because of her illness. Her mother Kris Jenner is currently out of the country, but sources claimed Caitlyn Jenner has been taking care of Kylie while she is in the hospital. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Losing Her Bestfriend After Cheating Scandal)

Despite reports of her illness, Kylie has been making sure her business still runs smooth. On Wednesday, she used Instagram to promote her new makeup line in collaboration with Balmain.

“KYLIE X BALMAIN launching this Friday 8am pst after the Balmain Paris Show! Stay tuned on my stories today for more!” she captioned a promotional photo.

The Jenner/Kardashian family has not commented on Kylie’s health.

I was wondering what could have kept Kylie from presenting at an awards show as big as the Emmys. It just didn’t seem like an opportunity the makeup mogul would miss. I hope she’s doing okay and getting the care she needs. Of course, Kylie has made it clear that we should expect things to be normal while she’s sick in the hospital.