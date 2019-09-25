Lamar Jackson Can Throw 8 Straight Interceptions And Still Have A Higher QBR Than Baker Mayfield

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can throw a ton of interceptions before his QBR rating starts to resemble Baker Mayfield’s.

According to Ben Rosen, the Louisville Heisman winner can toss eight straight interceptions to start the game this Sunday against the Browns, and he’ll still have a better quarterback rating than the man who was drafted first overall in his class. (RELATED: Cleveland Browns Lose To The Rams After Baker Mayfield Throws Game-Ending Interception)

If Lamar Jackson does this on Sunday: Pass #1: Throws an INT

Pass #2: Throws an INT

Pass #3: Throws an INT

Pass #4: Throws an INT

Pass #5: Throws an INT

Pass #6: Throws an INT

Pass #7: Throws an INT

Pass #8: Throws an INT he’d still have a better QBR than Baker Mayfield does. — Ben Rosen (@Rosen) September 23, 2019

Whether you love Baker Mayfield or hate him, you have to admit this is just laugh-out-loud funny. Mayfield had all the hype in the world, Jackson had more critics than we knew what to do with and now he’s out here balling while Mayfield struggles.

The Browns have been awful for large chunks of the season so far. Mayfield has looked like he’s out of his element and he just cost the team a game.

John Johnson gets the game-ending pick. Really good young safety. pic.twitter.com/y3Ue2h19jN — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) September 23, 2019

On the season so far, the Oklahoma Heisman winner has led his team to a 1-2 record and has thrown five interceptions and only three touchdowns.

You know who has been insanely impressive over the same time period? Lamar Jackson, who has thrown seven touchdowns and no interceptions through three games as the Ravens are 2-1.

As he would say, it’s not too bad for a running back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens) on Sep 22, 2019 at 9:27am PDT

Something tells me the Ravens are likely going to make quick work of the Browns this Sunday. Jackson will likely do just about whatever he wants on the field. I guess that’s what happens when you spend more time focusing on playing quarterback than being a celebrity.

We’ll have to see if Mayfield and the Browns can turn things around. So far, the entire organization has greatly disappointed.

H/T: Barstool Sports