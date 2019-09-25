NBA Executive Sees LaMelo Ball As The Potential Number 1 Pick In The 2020 Draft

LaMelo Ball has impressed early in his time playing basketball in Australia, and now he’s being looked at as the potential top pick in the 2020 draft.

The youngest Ball brother was always viewed as an NBA player, and I think most people thought he’d even be a high pick. Now, there’s at least one NBA executive who thinks he has a very real shot of being the first player off of the board.

“If he keeps this up, I don’t see any way he isn’t in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick. He completely changed my perception of the type of prospect he is, and all of the background info I gathered here from his coaches and teammates paint a very different story of what I thought about him off the court as well,” an anonymous NBA executive told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, according to Yahoo Sports.

Well, it certainly looks like LaMelo’s decision to go to Australia for a year of basketball with the Illawarra Hawks before the NBA is working out very well.

Everything that’s come out of the NBL about him has been positive. Again, there was never a question about whether or not he was a legit NBA prospect.

He’s lanky as hell, can pass, runs the floor, and is athletic. LaMelo was always going to get drafted if he improved.

However, him being viewed as a top pick in the draft is a hell of an update.

Despite what people might think about LaVar, LaMelo and Lonzo are both very talented basketball players. The eldest brother was the number two pick in the draft. (RELATED: Charles Barkley Says LaVar Ball Is An ‘Idiot’ Who Should Be Kept ‘Off Television’)

Now, the youngest one seems primed and ready for a huge year in Australia, before potentially being the first guy taken.

It’s wild that one family has produced so much athletic ability.

Something tells me LaMelo is going to have a great career when it comes to getting paid to play basketball.