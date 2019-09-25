Meghan Markle Wows In Beautiful Sleeveless Black Jumpsuit During South Africa Trip

Meghan Markle definitely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a beautiful black jumpsuit during her royal trip to South Africa.

The Duchess of Sussex looked just as striking as ever in the sleeveless black number that went down to her feet during a visit to Mothers2Mothers where she met with health workers and client families and later at the Woodstock Exchange, a women founders/social entrepreneurs event in Cape Town. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

She completed the great look with her hair pulled back into a low bun, a black belt and black high heels. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“Ladies who launch! This afternoon in the Woodstock district of Cape Town, The Duchess of Sussex joined inspiring female entrepreneurs who shared their passion for ideas, technology and making a positive social impact,” a post on the Sussex Royal’s page on Instagram read, along with a picture of her in the terrific outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Sep 25, 2019 at 6:02am PDT

The former “Suits” actress’ fashion sense is always on point as has been noted many times before. Most recently, the duchess wowed when she showed up in pretty royal blue shirt dress during the first day of her and Prince Harry’s trip to South Africa.