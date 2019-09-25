Editorial

Melania Dazzles In Gorgeous Sleeveless Black Jumpsuit At UN Reception

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump absolutely turned heads when she stepped out in a gorgeous black jumpsuit at a United Nations Diplomatic reception in New York.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the picture posted Wednesday in the sleeveless number that went down to her feet as she posed for a picture with the President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and his wife Andri at the reception held at Lotte New York Palace. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair and black high heels. To say she looked perfect would be an understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

On Tuesday, FLOTUS got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a beautiful vanilla coat dress at the U.N. headquarters to listen to Trump’s address at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on point, as has been noted before. Most notably, she truly shined in a jaw-dropping red sleeveless dress for a dinner last month during the G7 Summit in France.

