Mitt Romney ‘Deeply’ Troubled By Trump-Ukraine Transcript

Republican Utah Senator Mitt Romney said the Trump-Ukraine transcript was “deeply troubling.”

The White House released the full transcript of the phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s president after reports that Trump had allegedly pressured him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I did read the transcript. It remains troubling in the extreme. It’s deeply troubling,” said Romney to reporters on Wednesday. “Clearly what we’ve seen from the transcript itself is deeply troubling.” (RELATED: Mitt Romney Weighs In On Trump, Ukraine)

He continued saying, “There’s a process the House is pursuing. The Senate is also looking at the testimony of the whistleblower.”

Romney had a similar reaction over the weekend when news of the phone call between Trump and Ukraine’s president initially broke.

“If the President asked or pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate his political rival, either directly or through his personal attorney, it would be troubling in the extreme,” Romney said in a tweet. “Critical for the facts to come out.”

If the President asked or pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate his political rival, either directly or through his personal attorney, it would be troubling in the extreme. Critical for the facts to come out. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) September 22, 2019



Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina had a different reaction when the transcript was released.

“Wow. Impeachment over this? What a nothing (non-quid pro quo) burger, Graham tweeted Wednesday morning. “Democrats have lost their minds when it comes to President.”

Wow. Impeachment over this? What a nothing (non-quid pro quo) burger. Democrats have lost their minds when it comes to President @realDonaldTrump. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 25, 2019

Conservative political pundits on Twitter also argue the transcript shows Trump did not offer a “quid pro quo” to investigate his political rival.

Trump offered AG Barr’s assistance *with* the investigation Not a quid pro quo *for* an investigation Massively fake news pic.twitter.com/5xRAmO8pAL — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 25, 2019