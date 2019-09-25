‘Monday Night Football’ Ratings Dip Slightly For Bears/Redskins, Game Gets More Than 10.3 Million Viewers

The ratings for “Monday Night Football” were down slightly when the Bears beat the Redskins 31-15.

According to TVByTheNumbers on Tuesday, the game got 10.37 million viewers. The game last week between the Browns and Jets managed to get more when 11.79 million people tuned in.

While the numbers were down slightly, generating more than 10 million viewers for a game between two teams off to a slow start isn’t bad at all for ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The ratings this season for the NFL have been very solid across the board. People are tuning in, and they’re tuning in by the millions.

It’s always a good thing when people are watching football. The NFL has put up monster numbers, and college football is doing the exact same.

It’s crazy how quickly things turned around after all the anthem-kneeling went away. While Colin Kaepernick might have had a negative impact on the league, those times are now long behind us.

Through three weeks of the season, fans have been pouring in to support their respective squads on TV. That’s a win for the soul of America.

Let’s hope the ratings continue to hold strong throughout the year. Given the strong start, I’d be a little surprised if they didn’t.

I have no doubt Roger Goodell is very happy right now.