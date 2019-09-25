21 Years Ago, Nadler Sang A Very Different Tune On Impeachment

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said in 1998 that impeaching the President of the United States is an undoing of a National Election, despite his continued calls to impeach President Donald Trump.

In a speech from 1998, Nadler speaks about how impeachment would be bad for the U.S., as it would be telling Americans that the people’s vote does not count and that the election “must be set aside.” However, Nadler said on September 16 that Trump should be impeached in order “to vindicate the Constitution,” before Pelosi was in favor of impeachment.

WATCH:

????NADLER IN 1998???? AT AN ANTI-IMPEACHMENT RALLY: “An impeachment of a President is an undoing of a National Election” pic.twitter.com/zMOuxVaqqi — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 25, 2019

“Impeachment is imperative not because he’s going to be removed from office. The Senate won’t do that. But because we have to vindicate the Constitution,” Nadler said in the interview with WNYC. “We have to show that this kind of behavior — trashing the Constitution, trashing all the norms which guarantee democratic government, aggrandizing power to the presidency and destroying the separation of powers and thereby leading the president to become more and more of a tyrant cannot be tolerated. And it cannot be normalized.”

The Democratic House Judiciary Chairman also requested a number of documents from the White House on March 4 and sent letters seeking information from people and organizations close to Trump. (RELATED: House Tables Vote To Consider Articles Of Impeachment For Trump)