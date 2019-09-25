Superstar Nick Cannon No Longer Getting His Own Late-Night Show

Plans have been in the works for almost a year now that superstar Nick Cannon would be getting his own late-night show, but now he’s reportedly instead headed to daytime.

The 38-year-old actor and TV presenter’s manager told Page Six in a piece published Wednesday, that the “America’s Got Talent” host’s plans for a late-night show have been scrapped because the daytime one took priority. (RELATED: Watch Kevin Hart In The Hilarious Trailer For His Upcoming Movie ‘Night School’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) on Sep 22, 2019 at 11:04pm PDT

The news comes on the heels of an announcement from Debmar-Mercury that starting next year, Cannon, who previously filed in as a host for Wendy Williams on her show, will be getting his own daytime syndicated talk show. (RELATED: Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live Television, Then Finishes The Show)

The outlet reported that the late-night show, in partnership with Fox, was scrapped because of the daytime one.

Shortly after those reports surfaced, the “Drumline” star posted a picture on Instagram of a headline that read, “Nick Cannon To Host Daytime Syndicated Talk Show.” In the caption next to the post, Cannon wrote, “This is Chess not Checkers baby!!! Let’s go 2020!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) on Sep 25, 2019 at 8:12am PDT

There is still no word yet on a working title or what time slot he will appear in. Currently, Cannon can be seen on the surprise reality TV singing competition “The Masked Singer” that kicks off its second season Wednesday night.