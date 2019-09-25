Less Than A Day After Pelosi’s Press Conference, Impeachment Is Already Running On Empty

The left’s victory lap around the official opening of an impeachment inquiry is already running out of steam.

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened the floodgates Tuesday, the White House not only released the transcript of the infamous Biden-Ukraine call, but also decided to go ahead an release the whistleblower’s full complaint.

P.S. — CNN wants you to know that President Trump doesn’t want to be impeached. Hell of a scoop.

White House corespondent Amber Athey and Christian Datoc discuss the latest developments following Pelosi’s press conference.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!