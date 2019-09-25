Ready To Mix Things Up? Buy This KitchenAid Stand Mixer Today For Over 40% Off!

Have you always dreamed of broadening your culinary horizons but never knew where to start? Fortunately, KitchenAid has the perfect solution for you. This KitchenAid 600 Series Bowl Lift Professional Stand Mixer has a ten different speeds, making it great for heavy or dense mixtures. This mixer also has 67 touch points to ensure optimal mixing results. It’s six-quart stainless steel bowl is KitchenAid’s largest mixing bowl, holding enough dough or batter to equal about 13 dozen cookies! To support such heavyweight mixtures, it’s distinct bowl lift design raises and lowers the bowl in order to provide extra support when mixing large quantities. This limited time offer includes the Bowl-Lift stand mixer, a coated flat beater and powerknead spiral hook, a 6-quart dual finish mixing bowl, a professional style wire whip, and a pouring shield.

Today only, take $200 off one of the highest rated Standing Mixers on Amazon: The KitchenAid 6-Quart Bowl

With an average rating of over four out of five stars, this product exceeds expectations for those who have already made the purchase. This mixer usually sells for around $450. But today only , you can get your KitchenAid Stand Mixer at the unbelievably low price of $259.99! Hurry up and check it out soon because this bargain is not one to be missed!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.