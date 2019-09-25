REPORT: Jalen Ramsey Will Be With The Jaguars Wednesday

Jalen Ramsey will apparently be back with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson late Tuesday night, the talented defensive back will be at the team’s facilities Wednesday.

He had previously called in sick and missed earlier practices after the Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans.

My understanding is #Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey is planning to be at the facility tomorrow. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 25, 2019

Well, for a guy who was supposed to be sick all week, he sure got healthy much sooner than expected! I guess it couldn’t have been anything too serious. (RELATED: Gardner Minshew Throws 2 Touchdowns In Win Over The Titans As Minshew Mania Sweeps America)

It’s either that or he just wasn’t that sick to begin with. I guess we’ll never know.

I honestly have no idea what will come from this whole Ramsey saga with the Jaguars. The owner doesn’t seem too interested in dumping him from the roster, but the former Florida State star seems like he wants to get the hell out of Jacksonville.

That means we’re likely set up for a standoff that doesn’t end anytime soon.

There’s nothing like a good standoff in the NFL. It really gets the blood pumping. Let’s just hope it doesn’t take the spotlight away from my guy Gardner Minshew because we all know he’s the guy the fans in Jacksonville really care about.