Texas A&M Schedules Football Games Against Sam Houston State And McNeese

Texas A&M didn’t do the SEC any favors with some recent scheduling choices.

According to Brett McMurphy on Tuesday, the Aggies will play Sam Houston State in 2022 and then will follow that up by playing McNeese in 2024.

Yes, you read that sentence above correctly. An SEC team will continue the conference’s humiliating trend of playing FCS programs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’ve had just about enough of the SEC’s antics when it comes to scheduling. It’s really just a joke at this point, and there’s no other way to spin it.

SEC football fans want to lecture us about how they’re the toughest conference in America. At the same time, they’re only playing eight conference games and continue to schedule FCS teams.

You know who doesn’t play FCS programs? The powers in the Big 10.

You know what else Big 10 powers don’t do? Only play eight conference games.

As much as I despise Alabama’s program, I can at least respect them for scheduling Wisconsin.

It’s a step in the right direction, despite the fact the Crimson Tide also have a storied history of scheduling joke opponents.

This is college football we’re talking about. Where is the pride? How can you hold your head high while playing teams that barely have a pulse? Why does the SEC tolerate weakness?

It’s honestly just shameful. I guess that’s why the B1G will continue to dominate, play tough games and the SEC will pursue diabetes as fast as possible by scarfing down all the cupcakes they can find.

If Nick Saban had any pride whatsoever, he’d call the SEC commissioner and put an end to this nonsense immediately.

The fact fellow conference teams are scheduling FCS opponents should get the entire SEC banned from the postseason. A message has to be sent.