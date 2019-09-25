Tractor-Trailer Smashes Car In New York City While Trying To Turn On A Tight Street

A tractor-trailer driver destroyed a car in New York City while attempting to make a turn on a cramped street.

The 18-wheeler can be seen digging into the blue frame of a Toyota Matrix XR as it attempts to move, and the driver makes no effort to stop and correct the truck’s position so it doesn’t hit the car in footage posted to Facebook in September, the New York Post reported on Sept. 13.

WATCH:

The cameraman can be heard commenting on how “people drive these days in New York City.”

After the truck knocks the mirror off the car, the owner of the car comes running into the scene and toward the driver, attempting to address him about the issue.

“So this is why I’m stuck in traffic,” the cameraman chides toward the end of the video. (RELATED: Man Steals Pepsi Truck In Oklahoma To Chase Girlfriend To Airport)

The truck in this video appears to violate New York City’s traffic rules, including size limits for trucks that drive through the city.

