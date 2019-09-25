Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Tyler C. Denies Relationship With Gigi Hadid

“Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron has denied having a relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

After being spotted with Hadid around New York City too many times to count, Tyler C. has shut down the idea that the two are dating, according to a recent interview published Tuesday by Entertainment Tonight.

“We’re just friends,” Tyler said after being asked to open up about the pair’s relationship. “We’re just friends. I mean… that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person and we’re just keeping it friendly.”

Then he backtracked a little bit and said he just wasn’t ready to talk about his relationships so publicly. (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Tyler C. Attends Gigi Hadid’s Grandmother’s Funeral)

“I’m at the point where I don’t really want to talk about my relationships,” he said. “I’ve dated publicly, so… I’m trying to date privately and I’m not in love with anybody right now. I’m in love with myself.”

Just a reminder that Tyler C. is dating Gigi Hadid lol

#BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/lsyJ1seifw — Bachelor Bob (@BachelorBob_) August 28, 2019

I’m not buying the whole “we’re just friends” excuse. The guy went to Hadid’s grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands. Just seems way too intense to just be as low-key as he’s trying to make it seem.

I wish they’d just come out as official, but maybe they’re still trying to decide if they want to even be in a relationship. Who knows, but I’m still rooting for Tyler C. to find love.