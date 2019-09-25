UCF Schedules Football Games Against Boise State, BYU, North Carolina, Louisville, And Georgia Tech

UCF will play Boise State twice in the coming years.

The football team announced multiple upcoming non-conference games Tuesday, and it’s a solid slate. They’ll play North Carolina three times, Louisville twice, Georgia Tech twice, and then they’ll play BYU and Boise each twice. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is a smart move from UCF. This is what those clown programs in the SEC should be doing. The Knights have had to handle nonstop criticism about their schedule over the years as they’ve ascended into a power program.

So, what did they do? Did they make things easier? No, they scheduled the two traditionally best Group of Five teams, and three ACC teams.

These games against BYU and Boise State are going to be electric. BYU and Boise State are both traditional powers for schools outside of the Power Five.

They both routinely compete against and beat bigger programs. Hell, Boise State started this season by destroying Florida State’s dreams before week one was even over.

Now, the best Group of Five football teams in America are going to play each other. If that doesn’t have you excited, then I don’t know what it takes to get your blood pumping.

These games might be a couple years away, but I’m still juiced. There’s nothing like a great non-conference matchup.

Props to UCF for actually scheduling real games out of conference. The SEC could learn a thing or two.