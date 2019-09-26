Adam Schefter Says Patrick Mahomes’ Extension With The Chiefs Could Be Worth More Than $200 Million

Patrick Mahomes’ upcoming extension with the Kansas City Chiefs might be worth an insane amount of money.

Mahomes has set the league on fire, and it’s widely-believed his new deal will be worth the most in NFL history. Now, it sounds like it could be the biggest deal by a substantial gap.

Adam Schefter predicted during a Thursday appearance on ESPN that he thinks the contract will go north of $200 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Below is a live look at Mahomes if he actually scores an NFL deal worth more than $200 million, which would by the most in league history by a rocket ship amount.

The truth of the matter is that the young superstar would be worth every penny of a deal as large as Schefter speculated. He just turned 24-years old. That means he has at least another decade of prime football.

Hell, with how long Brady and Brees have played, Mahomes could have at least another 15 years in front of him.

When you’re an NFL team and you find a rare gem like that, you open up a bank vault for them.

Mahomes is about to get paid an unreal amount of money. We don’t obviously know the exact dollar amount right now, but he’s going to be a very rich man.

Getting a deal worth more than $200 million wouldn’t surprise me one bit.