Antonio Brown’s Agent Drew Rosenhaus Says He’s Had Talks ‘With A Few Teams’

There are still allegedly some NFL teams interested in Antonio Brown.

Brown hasn’t played since being cut by the Patriots after multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and allegations of inappropriate texts to one of his accusers. You might think that’d be enough to end his NFL career. Well, you may be wrong because his agent Drew Rosenhaus says teams are still interested.

“I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what’s going on with the NFL. Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career,” Rosenhaus said during a recent appearance on Warren Sapp’s podcast, according to ESPN on Wednesday. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Says He ‘Will Not Be Playing In The NFL Anymore’)

I just don’t understand how any team could be interested in signing Antonio Brown. I just don’t get it at all.

The man is a problem. Take away all the allegations of sexual misconduct. Take away the alleged text messages. Take all that stuff away.

Did we not all witness what happened with the Raiders? The man was a serious distraction, and he carried himself the way a spoiled 10-year old child does.

Give me a break. You’d have to be insane to want a cancer like that on your team. I wouldn’t give AB the time of day if I was running an NFL team.

Guys like that can tank a franchise. The Raiders made the right call to dump him and the Patriots made the correct move when they released him.

He’s just not a guy you want around your squad.

My guess is that we’ve seen the last of Brown in the NFL for a long time. He could return down the road if he makes some changes to his attitude, but there’s also a very real chance that he never plays again.