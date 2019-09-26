Baker Mayfield Responds To Rex Ryan Calling Him ‘Overrated As Hell’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn’t happy with Rex Ryan calling him overrated.

The former NFL coach called Mayfield “overrated as hell” during a recent appearance on ESPN, and pointed out very obvious flaws in the young quarterback’s game. (RELATED: Cleveland Browns Lose To The Rams After Baker Mayfield Throws Game-Ending Interception)

Rex Ryan called Baker Mayfield “overrated as hell” and @PatMcAfeeShow is BAFFLED! pic.twitter.com/M9pdoS6pRW — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 23, 2019

Mayfield, who has stumbled to a 1-2 start with the Browns, didn’t take the comments from Ryan very well at all.

“It’s whatever. I mean, in the wise words of Freddie Kitchens, if you don’t wear orange and brown, you don’t matter, and Rex Ryan doesn’t have any colors right now for a reason. So, it’s okay,” Mayfield told the media Wednesday in a video posted by Mary Kay Cabot.

#Browns Baker Mayfield on Rex Ryan saying he’s ‘overrated as hell’ pic.twitter.com/zESXi89cOk — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 25, 2019

It’s comments like these that make it borderline impossible to cheer for Mayfield. Why, Baker? Why? Why do you have to respond?

It makes no sense at all for the face of a franchise to be in very public verbal spat with Rex Ryan. It’s not necessary!

It’s not like the Browns are even any good right now. They’re awful. The team’s only win was against a very bad New York Jets team that played most of the game with their third string quarterback.

Yet, Mayfield is out there trying to take shots at Rex Ryan. Ryan was at least on the coaching staff of a Super Bowl-winning team.

Mayfield has never even made the playoffs.

He should focus on throwing footballs, and focus a lot less on verbal arguments. This isn’t hard. It’s just football.