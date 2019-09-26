The Final Season Of ‘Ballers’ Has Been Terrible Through Five Episodes

The final season of “Ballers” on HBO has been a gigantic disappointment through the first five episodes.

I used to love this show with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. I absolutely loved it, but the fifth and final season has been nothing about atrocious.

It’s almost painful to sit through at this point. I went from loving this show on Sunday nights, while having a few cold beers and watching Spencer and Joe try to take over the world to really disliking it. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Now, in the final season, we’re watching storylines as boring as watching paint dry. What the hell happened and where did it go wrong?

The storyline about Spencer running the Chiefs is painfully bad. I mean, it’s absolutely awful. The entire stuff with Kisan, the shooting and then him getting gunned down in the Sunday episode was so stupid that I almost wanted to quit watching.

The dude gets murdered in a strip club after getting cut! Are you kidding me? It’s so dumb that it’s borderline insulting to the viewer.

I also didn’t mind the e-gaming stuff initially, but now it’s just over the top.

At this point, the only reason for me to continue watching “Ballers” is because there are only three episodes left in the whole show, and I’m invested at this point to want to know the ending.

That’s honestly the only reason. What a disappointing end to a show that once upon a time was so great.