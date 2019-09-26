Couple Goes Viral For Using Helicopter In Stupid Gender Reveal Stunt

One couple went viral for using a helicopter during a gender reveal.

In a video posted on Instagram by Barstool Sports, a helicopter flies in front of a crowd gathered for the gender reveal and releases blue smoke to indicate it's a boy.

You can watch the absurd video below.

What the hell is wrong with some people? First off, the whole idea of gender reveals needing to happen is insanely stupid.

It's one of the stupidest things people do. Do you know what you do if you want to know the sex of your child? Ask the doctor after he's figured it out.

It's really that simple. There's no need for any of the extra stuff at all.

Secondly, you’re an absolute loser if you’re such a hardo that you get a helicopter involved. A helicopter? Are you kidding me?

What are you compensating for? What point are you trying to prove? It’s insanely stupid. Imagine all the people nearby that had to deal with that nonsense.

It’s one thing to have a simple gender reveal. This is on a whole different level.

I’m not saying on the record I’d deploy anti-aircraft assets if somebody did this where I lived, but I think a reasonable person would assume a “Red Dawn” situation was unfolding if a helicopter flew that low to houses.

Again, I’m not saying I’d order SAMs to be deployed and used against such an aircraft at such an event, but I’d understand why some people would want to keep all options on the table.

Stop trying to go viral and just behave like normal people would. It’s really not that much to ask.