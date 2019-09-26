Blumenthal Blasts Trump Over Ukraine Call: He ‘Will Choke On This Supposed Nothing-Burger’

Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal claimed Thursday that the Ukraine phone call would bring President Donald Trump down, saying he would “choke on this supposed nothing-burger.”

Blumenthal was responding to the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the transcript of that call, and a whistleblower’s complaint related to the content of the call. He was also responding to the comments made by a number of Republicans, including South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who referred to the furor over that call as “a nothing burger.”

WATCH:

Graham told reporters, “It was a nothing burger for me, the phone call with the president and the Ukrainian president. As to the allegations in the complaint, it’s clear to me that it’s a narrative being created from secondhand sources.” (RELATED: ‘You Are Willfully Blind’: Lindsey Graham Blasts The Double Standard On Trump, Ukraine And Biden)

“Donald Trump is going to choke on this supposed nothing burger,” Blumenthal claimed. “He will go down with this supposed nothing burger in his throat because what it shows is repeated, concerted, premeditated criminal conduct.”

President Trump responded to the situation in a lengthy news conference Wednesday, calling the allegations that he had attempted to invoke a “quid pro quo” with regard to Ukraine a “joke,” and adding that anyone who saw the contents of the transcript would likely ask, “Impeachment? For that?”