Calexico Station Border Patrol Agents Arrest Previously Deported Sex Offender

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Calexico Station in California arrested a previously deported sex offender Saturday.

The agents encountered a man suspected of being illegally present in the U.S. at approximately 8:20 p.m., according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) press release.

Agents proceeded to arrest the suspect and brought him to the El Centro Station for immigration and criminal screening, according to the press release.

Agents identified the man as Mexican national Mario Valladolid, 39, who had been convicted of sexual assault in Utah in 2004, according to his records, and was sentenced to 1-15 years confinement for the conviction. (RELATED: Group Of 11 Migrants, Including 5 Children, Rescued On The Rio Grande By Border Patrol)

Valladolid was reportedly deported from the U.S. as an aggravated felon on December 12, 2016.

Valladolid is now being held in federal custody as he awaits further prosecution.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents deported 23 illegal immigrants either wanted or convicted on sexual assault charges in 2019, according to the release.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to CBP for a comment, but they did not respond by time of publishing.

