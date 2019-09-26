Gardner Minshew Says Trying To Break His Hand Was ‘Pretty Dumb’

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew admitted trying to break his own hand wasn’t a smart move.

The American football icon sent shockwaves through the sports world when he claimed on Pardon My Take that he tried to break his hand with a hammer to get a medical redshirt in college. Now, he’s publicly admitting that probably wasn’t a wise idea. (RELATED: Gardner Minshew Throws 2 Touchdowns In Win Over The Titans As Minshew Mania Sweeps America)

“Looking back, it was pretty dumb. Believe it or not, breaking your hand is pretty dumb…I always tell people [when they ask], ‘what would you do to play more ball? Damn near anything,” Minshew told the media on Wednesday about the story, according to TMZ Sports.

How could you not cheer like hell for this guy? Even when he’s admitting trying to break his own hand is stupid, he still says he’d do “damn near anything” to keep playing football.

That’s 100% the spirit you want in your starting quarterback. He loved the game so much that he was willing to break his own hand to keep playing.

If your quarterback isn’t willing to do that, then do you even want him under center?

Let’s all hope Minshew is around for a very long time. The man is a gift from God to the football world. Everything he does is laugh-out-loud funny, and he’s been damn good through three games.

It’s almost like he’s a movie character, and I’m here for every second if it. With every week that passes, we get more absurd stories.

He’s the exact kind of man I want to become the face of the NFL.