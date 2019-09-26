Celebrate Gwyneth Paltrow’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Gwyneth Paltrow’s birthday on Friday.

In honor of the 47-year-old actress' day, we scoured the internet to find her most jaw-dropping and unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some incredible ones over the years.

Born in Los Angeles, California, the "Sliding Doors" star got her first big break in the entertainment industry in 1991 when she scored her first part on the big screen in "Shout."

The part would help her score a variety of small roles before landing her breakout role in the movie titled "Emma" in 1996 that made her a household name and worldwide celebrity.

Since that time, she's appeared on the big and small screen numerous times, most notably in movies like "Iron Man" in 2008 and the "Avengers" in 2012. However, I have to admit, one of my favorite movies of hers would have to be "Duets" in 2000 where we learned she could sing too!

And on top of all that talent, she is drop-dread gorgeous. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her hottest looks and let us know if you agree.

Here's to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Gwyneth!