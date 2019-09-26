Media

Dem Lawmakers Double Down On Impeachment Immediately Following Whistleblower Complaint

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens to U.S. President Donald Trump address reporters during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Shelby Talcott Reporter

Journalists and lawmakers called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump after the whistleblower complaint was released Thursday morning.

An intelligence whistleblower issued a complaint against Trump alleging to have information from “multiple” government officials that the president asked Ukraine for help ahead of the 2020 election. The complaint notes that the whistleblower was not a direct witness to most of the events written down, and is largely focused on a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A transcript of the phone call was released Wednesday, and a number of media figures sounded off on Twitter after the complaint was released Thursday morning. (RELATED: Multiple Outlets Chop Up Ukraine Transcript, Focusing Only On Trump’s Comment On Biden)

“They’re all going to jail,” journalist and novelist David Leavitt tweeted with photos of the complaint.

When the#Whistleblower wrote the #WhistleblowerComplaint, there was already an ‘ongoing discussion’ among White House staff and lawyers on how to protect the President, because they knew they had ‘witnessed the President abuse his office for personal gain,'” Democratic Florida Rep. Val Demings wrote.

“They ‘locked down’ records of the call, and even removed the transcript from the computer systems where it was supposed to be kept. They knew the President had violated his oath of office,” Demings also tweeted.

Democratic Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal told Q13 Fox’s Brandi Kruse Friday morning that she would be ready to vote on impeachment, adding that first the “process” needs to be finished.

WATCH:

Maya Wiley, NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst suggested “no responsible member of Congress” could read the complaint and disregard the “impeachable offenses.”

Anything less than a full throttled investigation that is fast, public & non-partisan endangers further our already weakened #democracy,” Wiley added.

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell wrote that there are “3 takeaways from the #WhistleblowerComplaint,” one of which was that Trump had “transcripts hidden to protect ‘politically sensitive'” information and “massive cover-up efforts.” Fox News contributor Richard A. Fowler added that “the #WhistleblowerComplaint and the White House released ‘transcript’ are almost identical!”

Foreign govts are reading this. We CANNOT have foreign powers believe they can leverage @POTUS by helping his political campaign,” Democratic California Rep. Ted Lieu wrote, calling it a “damning portrayal of the abuse of power.” 

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.