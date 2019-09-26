REPORT: Jason Bateman Reportedly In Talks To Star In ‘Clue’ Alongside Ryan Reynolds

Actor Jason Bateman is reportedly in talks to direct and star in the new “Clue” movie for Disney.

Bateman, 50, could be chosen to star alongside Ryan Reynolds, according to a report published Wednesday by Deadline. The two actors who are known for their work in movies such as “Horrible Bosses” and “Deadpool” will also be working on developing the script together.

Thoughts on a ‘Clue’ reboot? https://t.co/nTzaeqMLEq — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 25, 2019



Reynolds has been involved in the remake of the 1985 movie since January of 2018.

The news about Bateman’s involvement in the film comes days after he grabbed the Emmy for Best Directing in a Drama Series for “Ozark.” (RELATED: Jason Bateman Once Again Proves How Awesome He Is In Incredible SAG Awards Speech)

The original “Clue” flopped at the box office in 1985, but went on to become a fan favorite.

Slow motion of the greatest reaction ever to winning an award. Jason Bateman. The best. #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/EK5vfDfT0y — Danonymous Man (@DanonymousMan) September 23, 2019



I used to play the board game Clue all the time growing up, and it’s so much fun. With both Reynolds and Bateman starring in it, the film is sure to be extremely good.

We’ll have to see who else gets cast for all the different characters, but we all know the only one that matters is Colonel Mustard.

If Bateman is directing, then we should end up seeing something pretty special.