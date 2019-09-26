Jesse Watters Forces Juan Williams To ‘Give Up’ When He Pulls Out ‘Mutual Legal Assistance’ Treaty With Ukraine

Fox News host Jesse Watters forced “The Five” co-host Juan Williams to mockingly “give up” on Thursday when he pulled out a copy of a United States treaty with Ukraine for “Mutual Legal Assistance.”

The panel was discussing the impending impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s telephoned request to the president of Ukraine to look into Hunter Biden’s possible criminal activities. Bringing out a copy of the treaty on air, Watters made the point that Trump has “firm legal underpinning” to ask Ukraine to inquire about a possible criminal matter.

WATCH:

“Before we talk about that Juan, I brought something for you,” said Watters.

“Oh, please,” Williams mocked.

“I have found, from 1999 to 2000, a treaty with Ukraine signed by Bill Clinton … on mutual legal assistance and criminal matters, which basically establishes a range of cooperation between the two governments of Ukraine and the United States about making testimony available, making people available, making documents and records available and assisting in the cooperation of mutual criminal matters,” Watters said before making the point that if Biden is somehow immune, anyone could be immune by simply saying they are running for office.

“Under that then to your point about the Obama team and Hillary Clinton team under that same treaty asking for Ukraine help to investigate Donald Trump would fit underneath the same treaty,” co-host Dana Perino asked. (RELATED: Chris Murphy On Ukraine Visit: ‘Zelensky Did Not Make Any Connection’ Between Aid And Investigation Requests)

“Right, so if that is an investigation that is a counterintelligence investigation, that does not fall under criminal investigation, because that’s what that was under Barack Obama,” Watters explained. “And, remember, there were no basis for those inquiries, either. If you are going to say that that’s okay, then what Trump did is okay, too.”

“Oh my gosh. OK you win. I give up!” Williams exclaimed.