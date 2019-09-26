Biden Appears To Struggle To Recall Merrick Garland’s Name

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday appeared to struggle to recall the name of Merrick Garland, the judge whom President Barack Obama nominated to the Supreme Court in 2016.

In an appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Biden struggled to provide Garland’s name while recalling how Senate Republicans blocked his confirmation. Biden stumbled around in his answer for roughly 10 seconds, before Kimmel jumped in and saved him.

“For example, back when they were holding up, before, uh, Trump got elected, they were holding up, uh, um, the nomination of the president put forward for the Supreme Court — ” Biden said, before Kimmel supplied the name.

“Merrick Garland,” the host offered. “Merrick Garland, a really fine man,” Biden said, before continuing in his answer.

WATCH:

Biden’s mental fitness has been a sticking point for his campaign. The 76-year-old former vice president has repeatedly struggled with his memory and given confusing answers in debates and on the campaign trail.

In one memorable slip-up in August, Biden said he was still the vice president during the 2018 Parkland school shooting, telling reporters “those kids in Parkland came up to see me when I was vice president.” (RELATED: Democratic Candidate Says ‘Biden Is Declining’)

Biden has also confused the late former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher — who passed away more than six years ago — with both former British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In an appearance in Keene, New Hampshire, in August, Biden seemed to think he was in the neighboring state of Vermont.

“I’ve been here a number of times. The last time I think was all the way back in 2014, but I’ve been here before that,” Biden told reporters. “I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont, in terms of the beauty of it?”

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.