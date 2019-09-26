Afternoon Mirror: Journo Despises Men In Flip-Flops

Quote of the Day

“This is a really weird pet peeve of mine & it’s probably crazy. But I really dislike men (*who are not on a beach*) wearing flip flops. What if a woman has a flat tire and you have to help? What if there’s some sort of altercation? You can’t react in flip flops!”

— Amanda Prestigiacomo, writer, The Daily Wire.

MOOD: “It’s honestly worrisome that people who watch this man talk every day can’t tell he obviously meant that Pelosi doesn’t have control of her caucus, not that she’s literally not Speaker. Ridiculous pedantry or feigned ignorance. Come on. So tiresome.” — David Rutz, Washington Free Beacon.

Hot! Hot! Hot!

The fundraiser at the “Breitbart Embassy” Wednesday night hosted by Steve Bannon was a sweatbox. “The air conditioning is extra.” — Bannon, Trump’s former key advisor, who was wearing his signature two shirts and had a red face, joked with guests as he was introducing Senate hopeful Kris Kobach, a Republican from Kansas. Weirdly, Bannon no longer works for Breitbart News. So it’s a bit odd that the place is still referred to as the “Breitbart Embassy” as it was in the party invite. Maybe next time they should host a bikini fundraiser.

Confessional.

“And the winner of undiagnosed reason it’s impossible for me to lose weight all these years *drumroll* it’s a tie!!! PCOS and insulin resistance!!! For those keeping track at home, this is in addition to my fibromyalgia, endometriosis, Crohn’s, and a few smaller things YOLO It’s all fine but funny. Unfortunately, she told me the meds she’s putting me on will not enable me to have as many carbs as I want w/o consequences which sucks.” — Shoshana Weissman, digital media, R Street Institute.

The Doubter

“While I understand some people are just naturally naive, just how big of a sucker do you have to be to believe that an anonymous “whistleblower” who wasn’t even on the call is going to bring down Trump?” — Jesse Kelly, senior contributor, The Federalist.

The Observer

“It is truly hard to fathom how venal, dishonest and evil is Bill Barr. He has no redeeming social value.” — Norm Ornstein, resident scholar, American Enterprise Institute.

Schiff reacts to Trump’s latest crack on him

Trump (Twitter): “Adam Schiff has zero credibility. Another fantasy to hurt the Republican Party!

John Harwood, CNBC: “Schiff responds to TV cameras: ‘I’m always flattered to be attacked by someone of the president’s character.'”

Trump gives Schiff another nickname

“Liddle’ Adam Schiff, who has worked unsuccessfully for 3 years to hurt the Republican Party and President, has just said that the Whistleblower, even though he or she only had second hand information, ‘is credible.’ How can that be with zero info and a known bias. Democrat Scam!” — Trump.

Travel Bitches

“I fully recline my seat and I don’t mind the person in front of me fully reclining her/his. There. I said it.” — Ron Fournier, in an obviously annoying confessional. Who the f**k wants to sit behind this guy on a plane? Fournier, a former Washington journalist, works in PR in Detroit.

Don’t kill the messenger

Patricia Zengerle, Reuters: “Nunes says Democrats wanted ‘nude pictures of Trump.'”

Max Tani, The Daily Beast: “I’m constantly talking to Democratic voters who are clamoring for Medicare for all, a green new deal, and nude pics of Trump.”

Gossip Roundup

Trump: “THE DEMOCRATS ARE TRYING TO DESTROY THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND ALL THAT IT STANDS FOR. STICK TOGETHER, PLAY THEIR GAME, AND FIGHT HARD REPUBLICANS. OUR COUNTRY IS AT STAKE!”

Tony Posnanski, artist: “FUCK YOU FUCK MIKE PENCE FUCK LINDSEY GRAHAM FUCK MATT GAETZ FUCK GYM JORDAN FUCK JUNIOR FUCK IVANKA FUCK BILL BAR FUCK ERIC FUCK MELANIA FUCK DOUG COLLINS FUCK TED CRUZ FUCK MARCO RUBIO AND AFTER YOU ALL ARE DONE FUCKING YOURSELVES EAT A GIGANTIC PILE OF SHIT.”

On Rudy Giuliani: “Another bad thing going on here that I don’t think ANY senator should stand for: NO ONE FUCKING CONFIRMED RUDY GIULIANI AS EITHER SECRETARY OF STATE OR AMBASSADOR TO THE UKRAINE BUT HE WAS FUNCTIONING AT LEAST AS THE LATTER. How can any Senator tolerate that usurpation of power?” — Liz Mair, communications strategist.

BuzzFeed covers farts, peeing, slapping butts and more. Here.

Anthony Scaramucci weighs in on everything (eye roll): “The felon @realDonaldTrump put this out there to try to normalize it. He knew it was coming out anyway. It is a prima facie illegal act. He should resign tonight. We are in a battle now for the American Democracy.”